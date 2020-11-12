Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Linda Skellie
1947 - 2020
BORN
December 2, 1947
DIED
November 9, 2020
Linda Skellie's passing at the age of 72 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens in Clarkesville, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville
5495 Highway 197 South, Clarkesville, Georgia 30523
Funeral services provided by:
Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.