Linda Slanina
1964 - 2020
BORN
August 21, 1964
DIED
November 23, 2020
Linda Slanina's passing at the age of 56 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors, Inc. in Jefferson, OH .

Published by Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors, Inc. on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Harpersfield Cemetery
St. Rt. 307, Harpersfield Twp., Ohio 44041
Funeral services provided by:
Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors, Inc.
