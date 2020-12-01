Menu
Linda Smith
1948 - 2020
BORN
March 17, 1948
DIED
November 21, 2020
Linda Smith's passing at the age of 72 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by James Funeral Home in Wrens, GA .

Published by James Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00a.m.
James Funeral Home
630 N Main St, Wrens, Georgia 30833
Funeral services provided by:
James Funeral Home
