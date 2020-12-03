Linda Smith's passing at the age of 72 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by An Lac Funeral Service in Garden Grove, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linda in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the An Lac Funeral Service website.
Published by An Lac Funeral Service on Dec. 3, 2020.
