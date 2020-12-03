Menu
Linda Smith
1948 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1948
DIED
January 1, 2020
Linda Smith's passing at the age of 72 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by An Lac Funeral Service in Garden Grove, CA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the An Lac Funeral Service website.

Published by An Lac Funeral Service on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
MAGNOLIA MEMORIAL PARK
12241 Magnolia Street, Garden Grove, California 92841
Funeral services provided by:
An Lac Funeral Service
