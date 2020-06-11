Linda Lou Williams Sonzini was born December 4th, 1943 in Milford, Utah to Lester Orrin Williams and Evon Bowles Williams. She passed June 11th, 2020 in Farmington, Utah at the age of 76.She graduated from Milford High School in 1962 and the Continental College of Beauty in 1964. In 1966, she met John Clark Sonzini. On June 20th, they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.Linda was preceded in death by all of her siblings, Donna Hardy, Maurice Williams, Barbara Symes, Max Williams and Jeanette Kinross. She is survived by her husband Clark, their son Rod (Amber), daughters Yvonne (Steve), and Denise (Glenn). Also survived by loving grandchildren; Brianna, Nelson, John, Bryton, Nate, Kiersten, Aumberlee, and Kulton. She was very proud of all of them and that all grandsons are Eagle Scouts. More than 25 years were spent as a primary teacher and den mother. As an artist with a crochet needle, many afghans were created to decorate the house and keep us warm. Hours were spent hand sewing beautiful quilts and other needle work. She turned the canning of peaches, pears, and tomatoes into an art form. Many hours were spent baking and decorating very large and beautiful wedding cakes for her three children and others. She enjoyed many long conversations with anyone who was willing to talk. She had the gift of gab. She is now talking for hours with her family, but mostly with her mother.Thanks to the doctors and staff at the Huntsman Hospital, also Independence Health Service with Marci, Rachelle, Allie, and Becca were a great comfort. Thanks to Tavia from Right at Home.Private family Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020. Interment to follow at the Farmington City Cemetery.

