Linda Ward
1943 - 2020
BORN
June 9, 1943
DIED
November 23, 2020
Linda Ward's passing at the age of 77 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Swart Funeral Home in West Carrollton, OH .

Published by Swart Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
