Linda Whitlock
1943 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1943
DIED
January 1, 2020
Linda Whitlock's passing at the age of 77 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Johnson Brown Funeral Home in Valley, AL .

Published by Johnson Brown Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hillcrest Cemetery
Country Club Road, Lanett, Alabama 36863
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson Brown Funeral Home
