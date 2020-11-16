Menu
Linda Wilson
1958 - 2020
BORN
December 12, 1958
DIED
November 9, 2020
Linda Wilson's passing at the age of 61 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Golden Gate Mortuary in Amarillo, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Golden Gate Mortuary website.

Published by Golden Gate Mortuary on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hale Center Cemetery
, Hale Center, Texas
Funeral services provided by:
Golden Gate Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
The document Linda you will be truly missed you you were the one that kept me going in a laughter at lunch time or anytime we had a chance to chat I love you and you will always be in my heart
Jean Tobias
Coworker
November 16, 2020
Linda we will miss you so much RIP
Mary Eason
Friend
November 15, 2020
She was a very dear friend to me Linda you will be truly miss
Doris Mustapha
Friend
November 15, 2020
Linda was a big hearted woman who loved her family and friends. Her smile was heart lifting and contagious. She will be dearly missed. Prayers of comfort for her dear family.
Margie Collins
Friend
November 15, 2020