Linda Wilson's passing at the age of 61 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Golden Gate Mortuary in Amarillo, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linda in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Golden Gate Mortuary website.
Published by Golden Gate Mortuary on Nov. 16, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.