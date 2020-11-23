Menu
Linda Wright
1942 - 2020
BORN
April 22, 1942
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Ohio University
Linda Wright's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel in Columbus, OH .

Published by Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd, Columbus, OH 43220
Nov
28
Prayer Service
11:00a.m.
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd, Columbus, OH 43220
