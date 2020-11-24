Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Linda Zanolla
1947 - 2020
BORN
July 17, 1947
DIED
November 20, 2020
Linda Zanolla's passing at the age of 73 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd. in Houston, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd. on Nov. 24, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave., Houston, PA 15342
Nov
23
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave., Houston, PA 15342
Nov
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church
Pike St., Meadow Lands, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.