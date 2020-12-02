Lindsey Guisinger's passing at the age of 34 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Langeland Family Funeral Homes in Kalamazoo, MI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lindsey in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Langeland Family Funeral Homes website.
Published by Langeland Family Funeral Homes on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.