Lindsey Michelle Mahas passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Lindsey was born on January 1, 1988 to Jimmy G. Mahas Jr. and Lori Hales Mahas.



Lindsey attended Kanesville Elementary, Rocky Mountain Junior High and graduated from Fremont High School in 2006. During her years in Weber County Schools she made wonderful memories and many lifelong friendships. After graduation Lindsey worked in various lines of retail and legal secretary work.



She enjoyed the outdoors; fishing, swimming, snowboarding, hiking and rides in the mountains or on any dirt road. She loved animals and especially cats that seemed to follow her home even when she was in her car. She enjoyed time spent time with friends and family and she had an amazing real laugh that made you join in regardless of the situation.



Lindsey gave birth to the light of her life Scarlett Michelle Mahas in 2017. Being Scarlett's momma was Lindsey's purpose in life. They were inseparable and Lindsey would move mountains for her baby girl. She would often say "Scarlett is my reason for being here."



Lindsey was always a logical soul and not prone to drama or over emotional theatrics. She was very upfront in her opinions and feelings. You always knew how she felt and if you were welcome in her circle or not. She had no problems with telling anyone how she felt and what she expected; sometimes to a fault. If you were a person she called her friend you were fiercely loved, defended and cherished; even though she would not hesitate to call you out on your mistakes. Know that if you were one of these people you were truly treasured and loved. She has left us way too soon and we will all struggle to go on without her.



Lindsey is survived by her daughter, Scarlett; her parents, Jim and Lori; her brother, Ryan; her sister, Kelley (Jason) Smith; her twin brother, Gavin (Amber) and many nieces and nephews; her maternal grandparents, Larry and Deanna Hales; her paternal grandparents, Tom and Joan Norman and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Jim Mahas; her uncle, Steve Mahas and her cousin, Carli Goddard.



A private service will be held for family and close friends.



Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

