Lindzay Dusen
1986 - 2020
BORN
May 18, 1986
DIED
November 28, 2020
Lindzay Dusen's passing at the age of 34 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home in Elkhart, IN .

Published by Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home
