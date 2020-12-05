Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Linnard Taylor
1938 - 2020
BORN
November 12, 1938
DIED
October 22, 2020
Linnard Taylor's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home in Columbia, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linnard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
31
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Palmetto Cemetery
5101 Fairfield Road, Columbia, South Carolina 29201
Funeral services provided by:
Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.