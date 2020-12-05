Linnard Taylor's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home in Columbia, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linnard in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home website.
Published by Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.