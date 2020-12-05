Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Linnie Chara
1926 - 2020
BORN
May 25, 1926
DIED
October 9, 2020
Linnie Chara's passing at the age of 94 on Friday, October 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home in Middletown, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linnie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery
111 Craigville Road, Goshen, New York 10924
Funeral services provided by:
Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.