Linteen Baker
1940 - 2020
BORN
July 11, 1940
DIED
October 22, 2020
Linteen Baker's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kroeger Funeral Home - Logansport in Logansport, IN .

Published by Kroeger Funeral Home - Logansport on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Kroeger Funeral Home - Logansport
