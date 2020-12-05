Menu
Lisa Cummins
1962 - 2020
BORN
December 13, 1962
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
University Of Pennsylvania
Lisa Cummins's passing at the age of 57 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Logan-Videon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in Broomall, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lisa in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Logan-Videon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. website.

