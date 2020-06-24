Our beloved Daughter, Sister, Aunt, passed away Sunday June 21, 2020 at the age of 42 to return to her Heavenly Father's loving arms and to reunite with her best friend and twin sister Elisa.
Lisa Hansen came into this world physically attached at the head to her most loved and cherished twin sister Elisa. After much prayer and fasting and the inspired work of Doctors, Nurses, and Bio-engineers, at the University of Utah, they were separated at 19 months. During the separation surgery Lisa lost the use of her left side and then eventually lost the use of her arms and legs. This did not stop her from enjoying life to its fullest. She enjoyed friends and family and attended DTSI for over 20 years where she loved and was loved by Laura and Shelly and all the many workers and friends whom showered her with love whom she looked forward to seeing each day.
Lisa graduated from Northridge High School. She and her twin Elisa were both given full-ride four-year scholarships to the University of Utah, had they been able to attend. Lisa enjoyed Special Needs Mutual where she developed long-lasting friendships that she and her sister Elisa had made over the years. She persevered and never let go of her positive outlook! She seemed to enjoy life more than anyone around her. She cherished her family and friends, especially Charlene, Jenny and Keelie.
Some of her favorite memories were extended drives with her family, Special Needs Summer Camp, (especially the water fights) and Camp Kostopulos. She also enjoyed trips to California to visit her sister Shay and her family.
A special thanks to all of those at Tender Care and especially Crysten, for their most compassionate care during her end of life experience. Also, a special thanks for all those who faithfully served in the Davis County and Weber County Special Needs Mutuals. She was also served by the good members of the Clinton 8th and North Ogden 8th Wards as well as neighbor children. One of her favorite possessions was a special rock garden given to her by the 8th Ward Primary.
She was preceded in death by her best friend/sister Elisa, both sets of grandparents Wendell and Betty Hansen, as well as Wilford and Ellen Smeding, along with many close friends who had special needs.
She is survived by her father and mother David and Pat Hansen, her three sisters, Shaylyn, (Marc), Nicole (Ben), Shelby (Adam), and her favorite brother Josh (Asia).
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its regulations - services will be a private family gathering.
Friends and family are invited to show their support via a drive-by procession which will take place at the family home on Thursday, June 25th at 6:00-7:00 pm.
A live stream of Lisa service will be available to be viewed on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. on Lisa's obituary page: https://www.myers-mortuary.com/obituary/Lisa-Hansen
