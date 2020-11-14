Menu
Lisa Korte
1967 - 2020
BORN
September 21, 1967
DIED
November 12, 2020
Lisa Korte's passing at the age of 53 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Montevideo in Montevideo, MN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Anderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Montevideo website.

Published by Anderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Montevideo on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home
629 North 3rd St. PO Box 512, Montevideo, Minnesota 56265
Nov
16
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home
629 North 3rd St. PO Box 512, Montevideo, Minnesota 56265
Anderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Montevideo
