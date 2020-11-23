Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lisa Martin
1958 - 2020
BORN
August 31, 1958
DIED
November 18, 2020
Lisa Martin's passing at the age of 62 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula, MS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lisa in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Riverside Baptist Church
, Pascagoula, Mississippi
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Riverside Baptist Church
, Pascagoula, Mississippi
Funeral services provided by:
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
November 23, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. My deepest condolences to the Family.
Leslie Steiner
Neighbor
November 20, 2020
I’m broken hearted for Lisa’s family and friends. She was a beautiful and caring person. May God give you happy memories of Lisa to help you in your pain and loss.Love & prayers,
Wanda Fishburn
Wanda Fishburn
Friend
November 19, 2020