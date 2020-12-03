Menu
Lisa Merriman
1962 - 2020
BORN
March 27, 1962
DIED
December 2, 2020
Lisa Merriman's passing at the age of 58 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel in Green, OH .

Published by Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road, Green, OH 44685
Dec
5
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road, Green, OH 44685
