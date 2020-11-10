Menu
Lita Harris
1931 - 2020
BORN
November 4, 1931
DIED
November 4, 2020
Lita Harris's passing at the age of 89 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home in Springfield, OH .

Published by Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
527 Robert C. Henry Way , Springfield, OH 45506
