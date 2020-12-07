Livingston Eldridge's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Livingston Funeral Home - Livingston in Livingston, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Livingston in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Livingston Funeral Home - Livingston website.
Published by Livingston Funeral Home - Livingston on Dec. 7, 2020.
