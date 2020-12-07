Menu
Livingston Eldridge
1944 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1944
DIED
December 5, 2020
Livingston Eldridge's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Livingston Funeral Home - Livingston in Livingston, TN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Livingston Funeral Home
208 Daugherty Street, Livingston, Tennessee 38570
Funeral services provided by:
Livingston Funeral Home - Livingston
