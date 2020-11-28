Menu
Lizzie Braddock
1949 - 2020
BORN
January 10, 1949
DIED
October 1, 2020
ABOUT
St. Paul United Methodist Church
Lizzie Braddock's passing at the age of 71 on Thursday, October 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lizzie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Foster and Son Funeral Home website.

Published by Foster and Son Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Foster and Son Funeral Home
