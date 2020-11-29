Menu
Lloyd Bohn
1934 - 2020
BORN
August 31, 1934
DIED
November 20, 2020
Lloyd Bohn's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc. in Downingtown, PA .

Published by Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc. on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
43 W Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335
Nov
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
The Donohue Funeral Home - Downingtown
43 West Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, Pennsylvania 19335
Funeral services provided by:
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
We lost a great one in Lloyd. A man of few words who always was there for me and taught me so much. He would drive me around and tell such great stories. Wherever he went, he knew someone. He was a gentle giant. We will miss you so much but know you are in a better place now. Watch over us.
Love you
Kris and Emma
Kristen Martinenza
Daughter
November 27, 2020
David Black
November 26, 2020
A great man who taught me many lessons and the intricacies of life. Always there when I needed him and even when I didn't. I will certainly miss our conversations and his continued guidance. Heaven is a better place for having him. Rest in Peace
David "Supe" Black
Father
November 26, 2020
Condolences and prayers to the family. Uncle “Spanky” will be missed. I will always remember his teasing me. Since we were only 10 years apart, in the early days we were like siblings. ❤
Frances Baran
Family
November 25, 2020