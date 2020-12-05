Lloyd Bowser's passing at the age of 67 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Weigel Funeral Home Llc in Swanton, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lloyd in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Weigel Funeral Home Llc website.
Published by Weigel Funeral Home Llc on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.