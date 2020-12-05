Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lloyd Bowser
1953 - 2020
BORN
August 12, 1953
DIED
November 8, 2020
Lloyd Bowser's passing at the age of 67 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Weigel Funeral Home Llc in Swanton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lloyd in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Weigel Funeral Home Llc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Weigel Funeral Home Llc on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral Homes - Swanton
204 Chestnut Street, Swanton, Ohio 43558
Funeral services provided by:
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.