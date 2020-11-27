Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lloyd Call
1921 - 2020
BORN
February 7, 1921
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Idaho State University
LDS Church
LDS Temple
Salt Lake LDS Temple
University Of Utah
Lloyd Call's passing at the age of 99 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Colonial Funeral Home in Pocatello, ID .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lloyd in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Colonial Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Colonial Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Service
11:00a.m.
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.