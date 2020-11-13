Menu
Lloyd Holt
1942 - 2020
BORN
June 21, 1942
DIED
November 9, 2020
Lloyd Holt's passing at the age of 78 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Greenview Funeral Home in Florence, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Greenview Funeral Home website.

Published by Greenview Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Greenview Funeral Home
3657 Old Chisholm Road, Florence, Alabama 35633
Nov
14
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Mt. Hope Church of Christ Cemetery
3001 Weatherford Creek Road, Cypress Inn, Tennessee 38471
Funeral services provided by:
Greenview Funeral Home
