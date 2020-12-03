Menu
Lloyd Vaughan
1960 - 2020
BORN
September 15, 1960
DIED
November 19, 2020
Lloyd Vaughan's passing at the age of 60 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by "Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc" in Richmond, VA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the "Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc" website.

Published by "Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc" on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mt. Vernon Memorial Park
11220 Nuckols Rd., Glen Allen, Virginia 23059
Nov
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Vernon Memorial Park
11220 Nuckols Rd., Glen Allen, Virginia 23059
Funeral services provided by:
"Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc"
