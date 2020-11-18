Menu
Lochinvar Swain
1924 - 2020
BORN
January 15, 1924
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Lochinvar Swain's passing at the age of 96 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ervin Funeral Chapel in Anniston, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lochinvar in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ervin Funeral Chapel website.

Published by Ervin Funeral Chapel on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Ervin Funeral Chapel
1518 Brown Avenue, Anniston, AL 36201
Nov
19
Service
1:00p.m.
Eden Hills Cemetery
305 Eden Hills Road, Anniston, Alabama
Funeral services provided by:
Ervin Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
IT WAS MY PRIVILEDGE TO WORK WITH BROTHER SWAIN FOR SEVERAL YEARS AT THE DEPOT. HE WAS A FINE CHRISTIAN MAN AND ALWAYS HAD A WORD OF ENCOURAGEMENT. HE LOVED HIS LORD AND HE LOVED HIS FAMILY. I COUNTED IT AN HONOR TO CALL HIM MY FRIEND. MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY.


KEN TANKERSLEY
Coworker
November 18, 2020