Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lois Anderson
1930 - 2020
BORN
October 27, 1930
DIED
November 13, 2020
Lois Anderson's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Services, Inc.
in Deerfield, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lois in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Services, Inc.
website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Services, Inc.<br> on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Services, Inc.<br>
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
November 23, 2020