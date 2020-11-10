Lois Atkins's passing at the age of 95 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitaker Funeral Home in Cloverdale, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lois in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whitaker Funeral Home website.
Published by Whitaker Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
