Ogden Obituaries
Lois Bean
1936 - 2020
BORN
November 28, 1936
DIED
June 20, 2020
ABOUT
Kaysville City Cemetery
Latter Day Saints
Our beautiful mother and grandmother died peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Lois Wright Smuin Bean was born on November 28, 1936, to Sydney and Carma Bennion Wright.

She married her sweetheart and our father Harold Eugene Smuin on December 8, 1952, in the SLC Temple. They spent the next 50 years working together to raise their family. We rejoice in their reunion as they were always happier together. After Dad died, Mom remarried David E Bean. He was a true gentleman. We wish to express our appreciation for Dave and his family.

Mom was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served two full-time missions for the church, serving in the Philippines with Dad and in Florida with Dave. She will be remembered for her beautiful quilts and silky blankies, her delicious bread and homemade candy.

Most of all she will be remembered for her loving care of Dad, Dave, her children, and grandchildren. Many thanks to her granddaughter, Sydnee Neihart, whose care allowed mom to live at home, as was her desire. Her last two months were spent at Layton Park Memory Care. We want to thank their staff and Envision Hospice.

Survived By: Children Harold, Paul (Teri), JoLynn (Keith) Potter, Doug (Suzie), Ruth (Todd) Tyler, Carma, David (Maria), Liz (John) Moody, Emma (Dave) Green, Shauna (Kevin) Money, Sue (Jeff) Walters, Amanda, 41 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren. Proceeded in Death By: son Wayne Smuin, husband Harold Smuin, husband Dave Bean

Restrictions for COVID have limited the funeral to family members only. Social distancing and the use of masks are encouraged.

Private family funeral services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 N. Main St., Kaysville, Utah. Friends may visit with family Saturday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
Published by Legacy from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
9:45a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Kaysville
400 N. Main , Kaysville, UT 84037
Jun
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Kaysville
400 N. Main , Kaysville, UT 84037
