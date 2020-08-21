Lois passed away in her home August 13, 2020. She was born April 14, 1930 in Logan, UT. To Marion Knowles Everton, and Hattie Lois Hale Everton. Lois grew up in Logan and graduated from Logan High in 1948. She married her sweetheart Guy Odell Biddle in the Logan LDS temple on July 21, 1948.



She loved teaching young people in Sunday school from the age of 13. She especially loved singing in the choir, solo, and in duet with cousin Dorothy. She loved teaching and leading music in primary, and spent countless hours designing visual aid to make singing fun for the children. She enjoyed tutoring young children at Roy Elementary School.



Lois was a long-time member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, Community book club, Silver Sneakers exercise group, TOPS weight control group. She enjoyed the many activities at the Roy, and Riverdale senior centers. Had a deep love for the gospel of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and was a member of the Roy 14th ward.



As a CNA for 30 years Lois work in the Weber County/Heritage Care Center, and as a home health care professional with IHC, and touched many lives with her loving care.



Lois is survived by her brothers; Walter Morris (Jane) Everton, Evanston, WY. Thomas (Judie) Everton, Camarillo, CA. Daughter, Laura (Rodney, deceased) Parker, West Valley, UT. Sons; Lyle Biddle, Roy, UT. Sherman (Danesha) Biddle, Lake Elsinore, CA., James (Cherie) Biddle, Anchorage, AK., 27 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her father, Marion Everton, mother, Hattie Everton, husband, Guy Biddle, Son, Paul Biddle (Clarice), Marion Biddle (Jean), Ann Thomas (Dennis), son in-law Rodney Parker, daughter in-law Jean Biddle, Grandson, Christen Biddle (Marl), Granddaughters: Janica Sparrow (Kari), and Tanya Hennessy (BJ).



Special thanks to Marleen Eastman, Wilda Reynolds, Wendy and Jim Packer, Kristen Zaugg, Tender care hospice, Visiting Angels, and all of the wonderful sisters in the Roy 14th Ward, for their loving care during Mom's declining health.



Funeral services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Myers Mortuary Chapel 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy UT. 84067. Friends may call at the Mortuary Sunday, August 14, 2020 from 6-8 pm and 9:30-10:30 am on Monday prior to the services. Interment will be in the Roy City Cemetery, 5200 S. 2300 W.



Funeral Services will be live-streamed and may be viewed at the "Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park" Facebook page and at the bottom of Lois's obituary page.



Due to COVID 19 restrictions, precautions, we ask for masks to be worn by those who attend. Please also adhere to social distancing practices. If you have any symptoms, please respect the health of others by returning home and calling upon the family at another time.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.