Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lois Blazer
1949 - 2020
BORN
October 9, 1949
DIED
November 22, 2020
Lois Blazer's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Medina, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lois in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service
302 West Church Avenue, Medina, Tennessee 38355
Nov
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service
302 West Church Avenue, Medina, Tennessee 38355
Nov
25
Committal
3:00p.m.
Gibson County Memory Gardens
85 Milan Hwy, Humboldt, Tennessee 38343
Funeral services provided by:
Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.