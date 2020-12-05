Lois Brown's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Switzer Funeral Home in Port Allegany, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lois in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Switzer Funeral Home website.
Published by Switzer Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
