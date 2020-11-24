Menu
Lois Cohen
1947 - 2020
BORN
March 7, 1947
DIED
November 19, 2020
Lois Cohen's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Wausau, WI .

Published by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Wausau Hebrew Cemetery
1600 Grand Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Dale Boettcher
November 23, 2020
I'm so so sorry to hear about the passing of Lois. My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this most difficult time. The last time I saw her was when my sister and I
had a celebration of life for my mother at Mount Sinai. Her family and mine were a part of the congregation growing up and I graduated with her from high school. I remember her as a quiet gentle person who always had a smile on her face.
Prosper Bousley
Friend
November 21, 2020
Dear Syd and David, We are very saddened to learn about Lois’s death. She always welcomed us with a big smile and a hug. Please accept our heartfelt sympathies. We will be with you in spirit on Wednesday. Sending our love,
Shirley and Jerry
Shirley and Jerry Mortensen
Friend
November 21, 2020