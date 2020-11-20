Menu
Lois Czaplewski
1945 - 2020
BORN
May 27, 1945
DIED
November 18, 2020
Lois Czaplewski's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lois in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona website.

Published by Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
The Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka
625 East Fourth Street, Winona, Minnesota 55987
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
The Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka
625 East Fourth Street, Winona, Minnesota 55987
Funeral services provided by:
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona
