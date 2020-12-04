Menu
Lois Filzen
1940 - 2020
BORN
May 3, 1940
DIED
November 27, 2020
Lois Filzen's passing at the age of 80 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ertl Funeral Home in Watkins, MN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30p.m.
Church of St. Philip
821 E. 5th Street, Litchfield, Minnesota 55355
Dec
5
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Church of St. Philip
821 E. 5th Street, Litchfield, Minnesota 55355
Funeral services provided by:
Ertl Funeral Home
