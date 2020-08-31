Lois Jean (Sassano) Fisher
Lois Jean Fisher of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020. Loving mother of Deborah (Mark) D'Appolonia and Anthony Scalise. Cherished grandmother of Anthony Nicholas Fisher. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Mary (Delio) Sassano; and sister, Ruby Frances Pope. Lois will be remembered as a fashion icon, and was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Memorial visitation will be on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Please be advised that visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time and masks will be required. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bartholomew Church, 111 Erhardt Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15235. (Everyone please meet at church.) Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
