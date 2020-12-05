Menu
Lois Fordham
1940 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1940
DIED
November 14, 2020
Lois Fordham's passing at the age of 80 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mack's Funeral Home in Elberton, GA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Mack's Funeral Home, Elberton Chapel
320 College Ave., Elberton, Georgia 30635
Funeral services provided by:
Mack's Funeral Home
