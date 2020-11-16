Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lois J. Franz
1940 - 2020
BORN
February 10, 1940
DIED
November 16, 2020
Lois J. Franz, Age 80, of Overbrook, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward J. Franz Sr.; Loving Mother of Edward Franz Jr., Marlene (Paul) Pisarcik, Michael Franz, Elaine (William) Weisenfeld and the late Nadine Franz; Proud grandmother of Daniel, Sarah, Amanda, and Racheal Pisarcik, William, Chelsea, and Bradley Wiesenfeld, Justin Gorman and Bernice Kerber; Cherished great-grandmother to Bryn, Uriah, Chloe, Mya, Beau, Liam, Brier, William, Justin Jr. and Katie. Daughter of the late Katherine and John Harley; She is also survived by a host of friends and neighbors. Lois was a devoted, loving and caring Mother, Grandmother and great-grandmother. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Services are Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude (stjude.org).
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.