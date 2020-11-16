Lois J. Franz, Age 80, of Overbrook, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward J. Franz Sr.; Loving Mother of Edward Franz Jr., Marlene (Paul) Pisarcik, Michael Franz, Elaine (William) Weisenfeld and the late Nadine Franz; Proud grandmother of Daniel, Sarah, Amanda, and Racheal Pisarcik, William, Chelsea, and Bradley Wiesenfeld, Justin Gorman and Bernice Kerber; Cherished great-grandmother to Bryn, Uriah, Chloe, Mya, Beau, Liam, Brier, William, Justin Jr. and Katie. Daughter of the late Katherine and John Harley; She is also survived by a host of friends and neighbors. Lois was a devoted, loving and caring Mother, Grandmother and great-grandmother. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Services are Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude (stjude.org
).
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.