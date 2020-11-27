Lois Dawson Geddes



June 2, 1930 ~ November 24, 2020







Lois Dawson Geddes passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the age of 90.



She was born June 2, 1930, the youngest of nine children. She was the first of her siblings to be born in a hospital, the Dee Hospital on Harrison Blvd in Ogden. She was the last surviving member of her childhood family, the last of her generation. She graduated from Weber High School in 1948. She attended Weber College in downtown Ogden. During the early Fifties, she worked at Hill AFB as a secretary. Her co-workers loved her.



Lois Joyce Dawson married Dee Reid Geddes on January 1, 1955 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They raised their family, first in Salt Lake and then in Ogden. They were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She filled many callings, including her favorite for over a decade, Compassionate Service Leader. She organized scores of special events and luncheons for members of her ward. She was a homemaker. She made the most delicious Thanksgiving dinners!



Lois was preceded in death by her parents, eight older brothers and sisters and her husband of 62 years. She is survived by her children, Brent and Sally Geddes, Alan Geddes and Linda and Jason Olsen; her grandchildren, Joy, Will, Lou, Alasun, Justin, Jessica, Katrissa and Oliver; and her great-grandchildren, Zak and Ricky.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment and dedication of the grave at Ogden City Cemetery.



Services will be available to watch under Lois's obituary following the services.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.