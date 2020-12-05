Menu
Lois Holm
1932 - 2020
BORN
August 4, 1932
DIED
November 25, 2020
Lois Holm's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Billow Fairlawn Chapel in Akron, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lois in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Billow Fairlawn Chapel website.

Published by Billow Fairlawn Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road, Akron, OH 44333
Nov
29
Service
1:00p.m.
Billow Fairlawn Chapel & Crematory
85 N Miller Rd, Akron, Ohio 44333
Nov
29
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road, Akron, OH 44333
Funeral services provided by:
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
December 5, 2020
Nathan, Justin and Rachael I am so sorry for your loss so soon after losing Grandpa George. Just know that they are back together again and watching over you in heaven as they did in life. Love to you all. Aunt Kathy
kathleen searls
Family
November 28, 2020
Rachael, Justin and Nathan my prayers are with you at this time. You have lost so many important people in your life for as young as you are. Virtual hugs for all of you.
Debbie Dingies
Friend
November 28, 2020
Justin, Nathan, and Rachel,
Thinking of you all at this time. Our
family will always remember what a loving person Lois was and all of the years she gave so much kindness to all.
May God be with you all.
Nina Labate , Andrew and Melissa
Friend
November 28, 2020