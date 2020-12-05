Lois Holm's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Billow Fairlawn Chapel in Akron, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lois in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Billow Fairlawn Chapel website.
Published by Billow Fairlawn Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
