Lois Jacobs
1933 - 2020
BORN
January 5, 1933
DIED
November 9, 2020
Lois Jacobs's passing at the age of 87 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emig Funeral Home in Dover, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Bridgeway Community Church
Nov
16
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Bridgeway Community Church
255 Reynolds Mil Rd, York, Pennsylvania
Lois was a very friendly and kind person.She was a member of my church and will be sadly missed.My deepest sympathies to all of her family . Linda & Joe Barshinger
Linda Barshinger
Acquaintance
November 11, 2020