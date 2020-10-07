Lois Kirch



1929 - 2020



Lois M. Kirch age 91, passed away on October 2, 2020. She was born May 9, 1929 in Edmonton, Alberta Canada.



She married Robert P. Kirch in 1950. Lois taught at St. Paul Lutheran School and worked in the Ogden City School District, retiring in 1987.



Lois was an organized and straight forward person; she was always on the move. She endured, without complaint, many health issues over the years.



Lois attended and was a devoted member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ogden, Utah. Her final comment in life was "Saved by Grace, through Faith."



Preceding her in death were her husband of 63 years Robert P. Kirch, her parents John and Ruth, and her brother John Herreilers.



Surviving are her two sons Terrence (Pamela) of Eden, David (Deborah) of Grand Junction, Colorado, and three grandchildren, Kate (Cam), Kyle, and Kellyn, as well as two great grandchildren, Alex and Luke.



The family would like to thank the staff at Legacy House in Ogden for their compassionate care and love they gave to Lois. Many thanks also for the extra care given by Inspiration Home Health and Hospice, especially Alisha B.



A graveside service will be held for immediate family. Celebration of life pending, due to the coronavirus.



Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.