Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lois Madsen
1929 - 2020
BORN
June 24, 1929
DIED
November 9, 2020
Lois Madsen's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. in West Haven, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lois in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516
Funeral services provided by:
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Susan and your family. God Bless.
Brian
Brian and Mariann
November 12, 2020
Knew Lois, way back with husband at West Shore firehouse affairs.
Then met up with her weekly at Pop’s with her lovely caretaker. How Lois did enjoy her visit’s at Pop’s.
Thank you for giving her love, support, and opportunity to enjoy herself.
Lois would come over to our table when we were leaving, and her too.
Beautiful smile, and she would say to me, don’t remember your name but know you.
Lois will be missed.
Joan RYDER Allen
Friend
November 11, 2020