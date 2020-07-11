Lois passed gently on from this life July 8, 2020 in Farmington, Utah while under hospice care at Legacy House at Park Lane. She was surrounded by loved ones on both sides of the veil.

Lois Jessie Lawler was born April 25th, 1927 to parents Jesse Oran Lawler and Minnie Lawler at their family home in Burley, Idaho. Lois was later joined by siblings Marilyn, Jerry, and Sharon. When Lois was 10, her family relocated to Northern California, settling in Santa Rosa.

Lois met the love of her life and her eternal companion, Stan Magowan, while attending school in Santa Rosa. On a trip together through the Sierras in the fall of 1948, Stan proposed to Lois and after a lengthy engagement of one hour, they eloped to Reno, Nevada and were married. Their marriage was later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. Lois was blessed with two wonderful children, Maryann (1952) and Robert (1955).

Lois loved to dance and would find any excuse to cut a rug with Stan. She had a knack for fashion and home design, and prized hunting for a great deal. She had a big place in her heart for her family, especially all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a woman of faith and treasured her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Lois served others in various church capacities, from relief society president to eventually being called on a service mission in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in her golden years.

Lois had an especially close bond with her sisters. Lois, Marilyn, and Sharon could often be found dancing to Big Band music with their spouses. Eventually the three sisters all ended up in Bountiful, UT to be closer to each other and their families. The "Burley Girls" spent many days together shopping, attending social events or simply enjoying conversations with each other.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband Stan and her brother Jerry. She is survived by her sisters Marilyn (Bill deceased) and Sharon (Gary), along with her children Maryann (Len deceased) and Robert (Janet).

When Lois drew her last breath, she was surely greeted by Stan's outstretched hand to dance their way into eternity.

The family would like to specially thank her hospice care givers Sonya and Cassie for providing such dedicated and tender care, when so few were able to be close to Lois in her final days.

A viewing will be held on Sunday July 12th from 6 to 8 pm at Russon Brothers Mortuary 295 N Main Bountiful, UT. Lois will be laid to rest in the Bountiful City Cemetery beside her beloved Stan. Memorial services will be held at a later date for Lois and Stan when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Lois's name to Sage Hospice & Palliative Care.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.