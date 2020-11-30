Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lois Parker
1932 - 2020
BORN
September 11, 1932
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Ricks College
Lois Parker's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb Funeral Home in Preston, ID .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lois in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Webb Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Webb Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Ririe Idaho Stake Center
14061 North 130 East, Ririe, Idaho 83443
Funeral services provided by:
Webb Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.