Lois A Walton (Carney) Pippin, loving wife, and mother of four passed away from effects of Parkinson's at the age of 73 on August 5, 2020. Born Janurary 12, 1947 in Lehi to Verla May Hebdon and Parley Neil Walton, youngest of seven. Orphaned at the age of 10 in Preston lD, lived in Ogden in the foster system until the age of 17 when she married Robert Carney, They had four children and divorced after 34 years. Years later she met and married Herbert Lee Pippin. She and Lee were happily married for 15 years until Lee passed unexpectedly Octobery 10, 2017. Lois was an avid bowler, enjoyed doing all sorts of crafts. She owned a ceramic store in Ogden with her sister for a few years. She loved traveling, took many great family vacations both when the kids were young and as adults. Lois worked at Mervyns at New Gate for 27 years, she opened the store and was one of the last to leave after the store closed. Lois was all about family, having been an orphan caused by the death of her mother due to cancer and her father not around, her kids always knew they were loved and wanted.



Lois was preceded in death by mother Verla, father Parlay, siblings Garth, Ray, Dean, Joyce, Max and husband Lee. She is survived by daughter, Roberta Carney, son, Robb Carney (Joel), daughter, Robin Hough (Steve), son Rod Carney (Tera), a sister Karma Monson, 8 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Summit Hospice for their help.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 1:00 PM with a viewing prior 11:30 – 12:30 at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah.





